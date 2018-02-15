Col. Bob Thompson: Hitchhiker: Stories From the Kentucky Homefront

Many in Kentucky know Col. Bob Thompson for his outstanding storytelling abilities. He has now converted this talent into a book, Hitchhiker: Stories From the Kentucky Homefront. Thompson has his own way of spell-binding the reader by interweaving ghosts of the past with real and imagined worlds. He is a true storyteller, having learned the tricks of the trade from listening to his grandmother and the customers of her country store in McCracken Co., Ky.

The collection of stories in Hitchhiker: Stories From the Kentucky Homefront brings together coming-of-age tales, family stories of bygone eras, and even true accounts of unsolved murders and mysteries. Thompson describes his source of inspiration on his website as his ancestors. “I listen to their voices almost daily through their letters, diaries, recipes and notes in the margins of books and Bibles. I sleep under their quilts and mark the passing of time by shadows and the chiming of their clocks. I open all the blinds and walk around my house in window light, navigating in the evenings by their lamps to understand their world, their light. I shave with their brushes and straight razors and carry their pocket knives and watches. I sew on their old Singer machines and talk to them across time, all are my loving guardian angels.”

Thompson has been instrumental in helping organize the annual Corn Island Storytelling Festival for many years. He is an engineer, Kentucky Colonel, self-appointed ‘Commissioner of Kentucky Front Porches’, and ‘Resident Front Porch Philosopher’ on his weekly National Public Radio Show. Fellow author and storyteller Roberta Simpson Brown has said of Thompson that he is “a man who never ran out of stories. His stories cover a wide range of subjects, including ghosts, humor, sadness, inspiration, and personal experiences that give a vivid picture of his western Kentucky roots. Many of us Kentuckians can identify with Bob’s childhood experiences which often parallel our own.”

Thompson will present a program about Hitchhiker: Stories From the Kentucky Homefront on Thursday, February 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oldham County History Center. This program is part of the 2018 History Dinner Series, which includes a meal and cash bar. Thompson’s presentation will follow the meal. This program takes place inside the Rob Morris Educational Building located at 207 W. Jefferson St. in La Grange. Cost is $20 for members of the Oldham County Historical Society and $22 for non-members. Registration is required as seating is limited.

Other scheduled authors for the 2018 series include:

Thursday, April 19 – Sue Kelly Ballard, author of My Blessed, Wretched Life: Rebecca Boone’ Story. Author Dinner Series. 6:30 p.m. Meal and cash bar included. $20/$22 for non-members.

Thursday, August 16 - Terry Foody, author of The Cherokee & the Newsman. History Lunch & Learn Series, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. $12 for members/$15 for non-members. Light meal included.

Thursday, October 18 – Gaye Holman, author of Decades Behind Bars. History Lunch & Learn Series, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. $12 for members/$15 for non-members. Light meal included.

For more information call 502-222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org