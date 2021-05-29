Cole Chaney's Birthday Bash w/ Mike Doolin
to
The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Cole Chaney's Birthday Bash w/ Mike Doolin
#TheVenue109 is excited to announce Cole Chaney's Birthday Bash as he performs his great singer/songwriter ability. If you haven't had the opportunity to listen to Cole on The Venue stage you are missing out on an extraordinary young talent. Reserve Tickets at www.TheVenue109.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7m3hYdh2Zs
For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com