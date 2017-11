Collage: A Holiday Spectacular

Celebrating 20 years of the festive event, UK Choirs invites you to Collage: A Holiday Spectacular 2017! This concert is full of holiday favorites and features all UK Choirs as well as a number of guest ensembles and soloists

Saturday, December 2 | 2PM & 7:30PM

Sunday, December 3 | 3:00PM

Singletary Center for the Arts | 405 Rose St

$29 | $14 for students

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit FineArts.uky.edu