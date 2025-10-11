× Expand John Andrew Dixon John Andrew Dixon's collage workshop is from 1:00-5:00 on October 11.

Collage - A Fine Art Approach with John Andrew Dixon

This workshop with hands-on exercises enables participants to explore the medium of collage under the direction of an experienced collage artist and to create “collage miniatures.” Practical instruction will cover materials, methods, and the aesthetics of visual design, but place the emphasis on improvisation and fine-art experimentation.

Be prepared to relax and to set aside feelings about individual abilities and to let go of any pesky thoughts. The intensive four-hour class is not meant to be an experience merely about craft, but an opportunity to learn techniques within an approach that is always in response to intuitive spontaneity. The instructor asks others to trust that the most interesting and successful solutions are often the least expected ones.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org