Collage Landscapes by John Andrew Dixon

CHANGE OF SEEN is the first exhibition of collage landscapes by John Andrew Dixon. Dixon’s work is distinctive for two reasons. His landscapes are created from discarded paper, ruined publications, tissue, reclaimed tea bags, and even roadside litter.

Influenced by a foundation in design and visual montage, he brings aesthetic complexity and artisanship to his handcrafted use of recycled or trashed materials.

* This exhibition is brought to you by Central Bank in partnership with Arts Connect. Mask are requested as a caution and courtesy to everyone.

For more information call 859-321-1341 or visit artsconnectlex.org