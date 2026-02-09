Collage Workshop with John Andrew Dixon
to
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Collage Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass
This workshop with hands-on exercises enables participants to explore the medium of collage under the direction of John Andrew Dixon, an experienced collage artist.
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning