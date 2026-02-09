Collage Workshop with John Andrew Dixon

This workshop with hands-on exercises enables participants to explore the medium of collage under the direction of John Andrew Dixon, an experienced collage artist.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
859-236-4054
