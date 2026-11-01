Collaged Gratitude & Worry Containers at Midway Art Studios

× Expand Midway Art Studios Gratitude/Worry Container

Get Creative and Learn a Valuable Mindfulness Tool! As the season of joy (and stress) approaches, join us for a course in creative mindfulness. Using collage and mixed media, create your own Gratitude or Worry Jar. Then utilizing mindfulness, learn how to turn up the joy by either capturing moments of gratitude or taking a break from worries using your finished containers. Led by two noted therapists and mixed media artists Jane Samuel and Kimberly Moynahan. (Note: this course is not group or individual therapy)

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