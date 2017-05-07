Collections Open House at Jack Jouett House

We are showing off the brand-new items in our collection!

Steve Menefee, our resident Matthew Harris Jouett expert, will be giving a brief talk on a portrait that has never been on public display until now- Colonel Solomon P. Sharp. Colonel Sharp, famous for his part in the “Kentucky Tragedy”, will be on display in the Jack Jouett House for the 2017 season.

You will also have the chance to be the first to see the ivory miniature of Edward Spillsbee Coleman on display.

There will be light refreshments. Time: Talk begins at 2 pm, Jack Jouett House Historic Site Visitor Center. Admission: Free.

For more information call (859) 873-7902 or visit jouetthouse.org