College Night Silent Disco at LouCity FC Game

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco We're back at Lynn Family Stadium for another Louisville City FC Silent Disco! Join us on Saturday, April 26th for College Night! ⚽️🕺💃

We're back at Lynn Family Stadium for another Louisville City FC Silent Disco! Join us on Saturday, April 26th for College Night!

⚽️🕺💃

Starting at halftime, you can catch us dancing in the fan zone! Get there early for $2 beers and to watch our boys take on the Richmond Kickers! Headphones are free and we are dancing until 11:00pm. Grab tickets to the game at loucity.com and we will see you there!

***Headphones will be distributed on first come/first serve basis. Purchasing a ticket to the game does not guarantee you a pair of headphones***

For more information call (502) 324-5048.