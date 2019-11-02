Colonial Christmas Market Fair

For anyone looking for that special, hand crafted gift that would transcend any time period, the Colonial Christmas Market Fair is the perfect place to visit. This special two-day shopping and demo event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 3 from Noon-4 p.m. at the Oldham County History Center.

Held in the Rob Morris Educational Building, located at 207 W. Jefferson St. in La Grange, this holiday themed event will be packed full of vendors and artisans who create distinctive Kentucky made items that fall under the categories of colonial, vintage, primitive and early American /folk art. This market fair is sure to hold treasures that would please the pickiest person on your holiday shopping list. Items for sale will include wooden and leather goods, knives, pottery, hand-made writing instruments, candles, hand-woven linens, vintage jewelry, repurposed vintage textiles, lamps, wooden outdoor furniture, and wooden toys. Additional vendors and children’s activities will be held in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn, and a few vendors will be set up outside on the History Center campus, weather permitting. Re-enactors Amy Leibert and Brian Cushing will be cooking up a special holiday treat at the hearth in the barn.

Several of the vendors will be demonstrating their craft throughout the day as well as selling their wares. Blacksmith Mick Cain will be set up on the grounds of the History Center demonstrating his blacksmithing skills. Members of the Oldham County High School Drama Club will also participate by selling baked goods and handcrafted items. Authors scheduled to appear at this time include Eddie Price (Widder’s Landing, One Drop-A Slave!, An Unlikely Trio, and two children’s books: Little Miss Grubby Toes Steps on a Bee, Little Miss Grubby Toes Plays with Fire), Abigail Harrelson (Pepper at the Piano), Ron Elliott (Inside the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire, Through the Eyes of Lincoln, From Hilltop to Mountaintop: The Story of One Iwo Jima Flag Raiser) and Bob Thompson (Hitchhiker-Stories from the Kentucky Homefront).Come experience a taste of the 18th century while perusing tables filled with hand crafted gifts. This market fair provides shoppers a unique chance to buy local and support small businesses and craftspeople.

For more information or to participate as a vendor, contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or Helen@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.