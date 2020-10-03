The Colonial Garden in Fall and Winter
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
The Colonial Garden in Fall and Winter
Gardener Jan Jasper tours the Horton Colonial Garden and discusses the fall plants and winter preparation. $10 per person, includes a bag lunch. Space is limited, reservations required - call 502.222.0826.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com
