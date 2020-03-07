The Colonial Garden in Spring and Early Summer

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

The Colonial Garden in Spring and Early Summer

Gardener Jan Jasper tours the Horton Colonial Garden and discusses the seasonal plants and their cultivation. $10 per person, includes a bag lunch. Space is limited, reservations required - call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Home & Garden
