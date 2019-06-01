Colonial Trade Faire

Bringing the spirit of the past alive is one of the things the Oldham County History Center is best known for. The first weekend in June will showcase the 18th century in Kentucky with the 9th annual Colonial Trade Faire on June 1, 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Arts on the Green Fine Arts and Crafts Festival.

The Colonial Trade Faire will once again feature merchants dressed in period clothing, selling handcrafted 18th Century wares. Trade Faire participants will be camped on the History Center grounds adjacent to the Oldham County Courthouse where the 18th Annual Arts on the Green will take place.

There will be on-going heritage skills demonstrations such as spinning, weaving, woodworking, and cooking; music, cannon demonstrations, SAR, Kentucky authors, and children's activities. Free.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org