Colonial Williamsburg Wreath Making Workshop

Centerpieces made from fresh greenery and fruit look gorgeous on a holiday table, and wreaths made from fresh greenery are a great way to spruce up a door, fence or window for the holidays. Join in the fun at the Oldham County History Center as we make Colonial Williamsburg-inspired centerpieces and wreaths from fresh cut cedar and pine, and then embellish them with fruit, pinecones, berries, holly, magnolia leaves and colorful ribbon. Such workshops are great for beginners or those who want to craft simple, but elegant décor for the holidays. They are also a great experience for friends to share in as well as a great activity for co-workers to take part in.

When finished, the centerpieces and wreaths will resemble the Colonial Williamsburg-style centerpieces that grace dining room tables or the wreaths that hang on 80 historic buildings this time of year in Colonial Williamsburg, VA. Each year it takes more than three miles of white pine roping; 2,550 white pine and Fraser fir wreaths; 15 truckloads of pine, holly, boxwood, magnolia and berries; and 79 cases of fruit to assemble Colonial Williamsburg’s wreaths. The actual custom of affixing fruits, dried flowers, herbs, and other natural items to basic Christmas forms like wreaths, swags, and roping traces its roots to the early years of the twentieth century. Colonial Williamsburg first decorated for Christmas in 1936, using simple greenery to decorate homes during their restoration period. The idea soon caught on and now the town is well-known for its beautiful natural holiday decorations.

A Colonial Williamsburg Wreath Making Workshop will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1-3 p.m. A fee of $25 for members/$30 for non-members is charged. Wire forms, ribbon and basic fresh greenery (pine, cedar, pinecones, holly, etc.) provided. Please bring your own gloves, wire cutters and glue guns if you have them. Reservations are required so that enough materials are available. Please specify which day you would like to attend.

All workshops will be held in the Rob Morris Educ. Building, located at 207 W. Jefferson St. For more information or to make reservations, contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org