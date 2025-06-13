× Expand Alana Fitzgerald, Capacity Contemporary Color as Space, Modes of Abstraction

Color as Space: Modes of Abstraction Art Exhibition

Please join us on June 13th from 6-8 PM for the public opening reception of our newest art exhibition, Color as Space: Modes of Abstraction, featuring the work of Louisville based artists: Rita Cameron, Julia Coash, Alana Fitzgerald, and Catherine Rubin.

The exhibition will be on view from June 13th-July 13th, 2025. For more information and hours of operation please visit capacitycontemporary.com

For more information call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com