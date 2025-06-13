Color as Space: Modes of Abstraction Art Exhibition

to

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Color as Space: Modes of Abstraction Art Exhibition

Please join us on June 13th from 6-8 PM for the public opening reception of our newest art exhibition, Color as Space: Modes of Abstraction, featuring the work of Louisville based artists: Rita Cameron, Julia Coash, Alana Fitzgerald, and Catherine Rubin.

The exhibition will be on view from June 13th-July 13th, 2025. For more information and hours of operation please visit capacitycontemporary.com

For more information call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com

Info

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions
502-694-8972
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Color as Space: Modes of Abstraction Art Exhibition - 2025-06-13 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Color as Space: Modes of Abstraction Art Exhibition - 2025-06-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Color as Space: Modes of Abstraction Art Exhibition - 2025-06-13 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Color as Space: Modes of Abstraction Art Exhibition - 2025-06-13 12:00:00 ical