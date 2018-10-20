ColorFest at Bernheim

to Google Calendar - ColorFest at Bernheim - 2018-10-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ColorFest at Bernheim - 2018-10-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ColorFest at Bernheim - 2018-10-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - ColorFest at Bernheim - 2018-10-20 10:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

ColorFest at Bernheim

Celebrate the fall season at ColorFest – a family favorite! Visitors can slingshot pumpkins, navigate the hay maze, make mud pies, and enjoy a hayride in the splendor of Bernheim’s colorful fall landscape. Other highlights include live music, hands-on nature activities, unique local foods, Kentucky arts and craft vendors, and more.

ColorFest is a free event. $10 per car environmental impact fee still applies to non-members. Select activities do have a small fee.

For more information visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - ColorFest at Bernheim - 2018-10-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ColorFest at Bernheim - 2018-10-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ColorFest at Bernheim - 2018-10-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - ColorFest at Bernheim - 2018-10-20 10:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

October 11, 2018

Friday

October 12, 2018

Saturday

October 13, 2018

Sunday

October 14, 2018

Monday

October 15, 2018

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Submit Yours