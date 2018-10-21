ColorFest at Bernheim

Celebrate the fall season at ColorFest – a family favorite! Visitors can slingshot pumpkins, navigate the hay maze, make mud pies, and enjoy a hayride in the splendor of Bernheim’s colorful fall landscape. Other highlights include live music, hands-on nature activities, unique local foods, Kentucky arts and craft vendors, and more.

ColorFest is a free event. $10 per car environmental impact fee still applies to non-members. Select activities do have a small fee.

For more information visit bernheim.org