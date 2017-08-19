“Colorful Journey” Paintings by YASHAREL MANZY

B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

“Colorful Journey” Paintings by YASHAREL MANZY

Paintings by YASHAREL MANZY

EXHIBIT DATES: August 19 – September 13, 2017

HOURS: Monday - Friday 10-5:30, Saturday 10-3

LOCATION: B. DEEMER GALLERY, 2650 Frankfort Ave. Louisville, KY 40206

Yasharel Manzy is an Atlanta based oil painter inspired by the landscapes of southern France and Tuscany, Italy. The alluring scenes from these areas became his muse and continue to be recurring themes in his work. His expressive paintings are rich with color and texture. Layers of thick paint create a pleasing, textured surface and an atmosphere that draws one into the story of the painting. Manzy feels his works reveal “the true beauty of things in life.”

For more information visit bdeemer.com

B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
5028966687
