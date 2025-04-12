× Expand Hopkins County Community Clinic Colors for Care 5K Poster

Colors for Care 5K

The Hopkins County Community Clinic's mission is to provide free medical care including cardiovascular screenings and prescription assistance to uninsured or underinsured members of Hopkins County. Third Year medical students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine doing their clinical rotations in Madisonville attend events at Breaking Bread, local food banks, and homeless shelters to provide basic healthcare such as measuring blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol levels. This past year, sponsors and donations from this race were able to help us screen 246 individuals in the community. Come out to help support this great organization!

For more information call 574-361-0822 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/ColorsforCare