Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk

Georgetown Community Hospital hosts the FIRST Georgetown Cancer Center Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk on November 11, 2017 at Georgetown College. This event is to raise awareness and money for the Cancer Care Fund at Georgetown Community Hospital and provide assistance to patients who are have financial struggles during cancer treatment. Registration will start at 8 am and race will begin at 9 am. The Color Run is more about the memories you make than your mile per minute, It is an event for all fitness levels, ages and backgrounds. It will feature color stations throughout the course. As runners pass through the stations they are showered with colored powder. By the end of the race participants have become virtual rainbow runners representing the different colors for cancer. It’s a way to remember and celebrate those touched by cancer.

For more information visit georgetownkycancercenter.com