Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk

to Google Calendar - Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk - 2017-11-11 08:00:00

Georgetown College 400 East College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk

Georgetown Community Hospital hosts the FIRST Georgetown Cancer Center Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk on November 11, 2017 at Georgetown College. This event is to raise awareness and money for the Cancer Care Fund at Georgetown Community Hospital and provide assistance to patients who are have financial struggles during cancer treatment. Registration will start at 8 am and race will begin at 9 am. The Color Run is more about the memories you make than your mile per minute, It is an event for all fitness levels, ages and backgrounds. It will feature color stations throughout the course. As runners pass through the stations they are showered with colored powder. By the end of the race participants have become virtual rainbow runners representing the different colors for cancer.  It’s a way to remember and celebrate those touched by cancer.

For more information visit georgetownkycancercenter.com

Info
Georgetown College 400 East College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 View Map
Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - Colors of Cancer 5K Color Fun Run/Walk - 2017-11-11 08:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Friday

November 3, 2017

Saturday

November 4, 2017

Sunday

November 5, 2017

Monday

November 6, 2017

Submit Yours