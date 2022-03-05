× Expand Planet of the Tapes Comedian Ali Sultan at Planet of the Tapes

Comedian Ali Sultan at Planet of the Tapes

PLEASE NOTE THAT PLANET OF THE TAPES IS STRICTLY A 21+ VENUE, AND YOU -MUST- PROVIDE PROOF OF VACCINATION FOR ENTRY. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Ali Sultan saw his first stand up comedian when he moved to America from Yemen at the age of 15. He grew the desire to go on stage but first he needed to learn English. Ali became the first Yemeni American to make a stand up television network debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Ali has been on Comedy Central’s Hart of The City with Kevin Hart. He filmed his Half Hour comedy special in Dubai for Comedy Central Arabia. He was named both Best Local Comic and artist of the year by City Pages. He represented Minnesota and won the Best in The Midwest competition at Gildas LaughFest. His album Happy to Be Here and Funny First can be heard on Spotify, Sirius Xm and has over 1 millions streams on Pandora. Ali also performs clean comedy for Colleges, non profits and cooperates. His latest 2 specials can be seen on Wanda Skyes Unprotected Sets on Epix and DRYBAR. When he is not doing stand up Ali enjoys making sketches. His comedy short Zoom Legend won Best Short Mockumentary Film Award in the 2021 Reno Film Comedy Fest.

PLEASE NOTE THAT PLANET OF THE TAPES IS STRICTLY A 21+ VENUE, AND YOU -MUST- PROVIDE PROOF OF VACCINATION FOR ENTRY. NO EXCEPTIONS.

For more information call 5027421003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/14132/t/tickets