× Expand The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The loveable loose cannon headlines at Planet of the Tapes

Comedian Caitlin Peluffo (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY*

Originally hailing from San Francisco, Caitlin Peluffo is a stand up comedian living in New York City. This lovable loose cannon recently made her network television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has been seen on NBC Seeso’s “New York’s Funniest” as well as the Comcast Network as a finalist in the ‘Trial By Laughter Comedy Competition.’ She recently opened for Maria Bamford, Brian Regan, and Gilbert Gottfried. Peluffo is a regular in the NYC comedy scene performing in clubs like the Comedy Cellar, New York Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, and was recently featured in the Caroline’s on Broadway Breakout Artist Series. She has performed in festivals across the country like the Limestone Comedy Festival, Brooklyn Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Laugh Your Asheville Off, Accidental Comedy Festival, All Jane Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, Maine Comedy Festival, and was runner up in the Big Sky, Finger Lakes, San Diego, and the Stand Up NY Comedy Competitions. This past January she performed in San Francisco’s Sketchiest in the Audible’s Fresh Voices Showcase and was featured on both Sirius XM’s “Raw Dog” and Audible’s “Punchlines.”

*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY*

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events