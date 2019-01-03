Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery

to Google Calendar - Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery - 2019-01-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery - 2019-01-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery - 2019-01-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery - 2019-01-03 20:00:00

Old 502 Winery 120 South 10th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery

Comedian Dave Stone lives in LA now, but he’s from Atlanta, a city he describes as “the Napa Valley of biscuits.” And he’d know. The comic just released his second Kitchen Survival Guide, a compilation of southern staples. Food comes up a lot in his comedy, and his podcast, The Boogie Monster, which he and Kyle Kinane co-host.

His observations about southern culture have come into deeper relief as he’s spent more time on the West Coast, to hilarious effect.

Dave Stone will be joined by local comics Sean Smith and Reed Sedgwick on Thursday, January 3, at Old 502 Winery at 120 S. 10th St. in Louisville at 8 p.m.

This event is on the 2nd floor of Old 502 Winery, and there is elevator access.

For more information call (502) 540-5650 or visit old502.com

Info
Old 502 Winery 120 South 10th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Comedy
to Google Calendar - Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery - 2019-01-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery - 2019-01-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery - 2019-01-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery - 2019-01-03 20:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

December 13, 2018

Friday

December 14, 2018

Saturday

December 15, 2018

Sunday

December 16, 2018

Monday

December 17, 2018

Tuesday

December 18, 2018

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Submit Yours