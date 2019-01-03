Comedian Dave Stone at Old 502 Winery

Comedian Dave Stone lives in LA now, but he’s from Atlanta, a city he describes as “the Napa Valley of biscuits.” And he’d know. The comic just released his second Kitchen Survival Guide, a compilation of southern staples. Food comes up a lot in his comedy, and his podcast, The Boogie Monster, which he and Kyle Kinane co-host.

His observations about southern culture have come into deeper relief as he’s spent more time on the West Coast, to hilarious effect.

Dave Stone will be joined by local comics Sean Smith and Reed Sedgwick on Thursday, January 3, at Old 502 Winery at 120 S. 10th St. in Louisville at 8 p.m.

This event is on the 2nd floor of Old 502 Winery, and there is elevator access.

For more information call (502) 540-5650 or visit old502.com