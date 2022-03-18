× Expand Planet of the Tapes Indianapolic comic Dwight Simmons headlines at Planet of the Tapes

Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes!

Dwight Simmons hails from Indianapolis and has done stand-up in nearly every state in the country. He started telling jokes while in school at Indiana University and immediately fell in love with it. In 2018, his self-produced album "Sip and Pass" reached #1 on the iTunes comedy charts, making it his second release to do so. In that same year, he was listed as Indiana’s selection for Thrillist’s 50 Best Undiscovered Comics in the country. Dwight’s comedy has been featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL on Sirius XM and on the Bob and Tom show for which he is also a writer. He is a co-director of the prestigious Limestone Comedy Festival and the creator and host of the web-series BrewTube Comedy.

Featuring David Brooks and hosted by Lena Beamish!

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/14649/t/tickets