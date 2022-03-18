Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes!

to

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes!

Dwight Simmons hails from Indianapolis and has done stand-up in nearly every state in the country. He started telling jokes while in school at Indiana University and immediately fell in love with it. In 2018, his self-produced album "Sip and Pass" reached #1 on the iTunes comedy charts, making it his second release to do so. In that same year, he was listed as Indiana’s selection for Thrillist’s 50 Best Undiscovered Comics in the country. Dwight’s comedy has been featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL on Sirius XM and on the Bob and Tom show for which he is also a writer. He is a co-director of the prestigious Limestone Comedy Festival and the creator and host of the web-series BrewTube Comedy.

Featuring David Brooks and hosted by Lena Beamish!

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/14649/t/tickets

Info

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
502.742.1003
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes! - 2022-03-18 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes! - 2022-03-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes! - 2022-03-18 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes! - 2022-03-18 20:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes! - 2022-03-19 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes! - 2022-03-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes! - 2022-03-19 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedian Dwight Simmons (Bob & Tom) at Planet of the Tapes! - 2022-03-19 20:00:00 ical