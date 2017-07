Comedian Jordan Carlos at Al's Bar

An evening of stand-up comedy with Jordan Carlos, a stand-up comic and television personality who is best known for his work as a writer and on-air contributor for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, The Colbert Report, MTV’s Guy Code, Girl Code and Guy Court. He'll also be hosting Shark Week on the Discovery Channel's Snapchat.

For more information call (859) 309-2901 or visit alsbarlexington.com