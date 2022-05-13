× Expand Planet of the Tapes Comedian Katie Hughes at Planet of the Tapes!

Katie has performed in Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival, and Memphis Comedy Festival. She has recently featured for Nicole Byer, Jamie Lee, and Scott Thompson, to name a few.

Creative Loafing Atlanta named Katie Hughes 2019 Critics' Choice Best Comedian, as well as 2019 Readers' Choice Best Celebrity. (Technically, she was in a 3-way-tie with 2 Chains and Killer Mike, but that's pretty cool, too.) She is also a 2019 Semi-Finalist in NBC's Stand Up for Diversity Talent Program.

Katie is a perfect combination of snarky and spunky. Her stand-up is delightfully irreverent and aggressively silly. Dogs love her. Audiences love her. You'll love her.

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

Happens on the following Dates:

May 13, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

May 14, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

For more information call 5027421003 or visit eventvesta.com/events