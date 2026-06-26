× Expand Credit to Killer Beaz Official Page Instagram square 1080x1350 (Instagram Post) - Benton, KY - 1 Official Graphics for Benton, KY show

Comedian Killer Beaz Brings the “Best Buzz In Town” Tour to Benton

National touring comedian and star of Discovery Channel’s hit series Moonshiners, Killer Beaz, is bringing his “Best Buzz In Town” Tour to the Kentucky Opry on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

With a career built on the road and a reputation for delivering consistent, crowd-pleasing performances, Killer Beaz has become a favorite in theaters, performing arts centers, and major comedy venues across the country. His ability to connect with audiences through real stories, big laughs, and high-energy delivery has made him one of the most reliable and entertaining acts touring today.

Fans across the nation recognize Beaz from his longtime run on Moonshiners, where his personality and humor have been part of the show for more than a decade. While the television show introduced him to millions, it’s his live show that truly defines the experience. This performance offers a unique opportunity for fans to see the man behind the "moonshine" in his element on the legendary Kentucky Opry stage.

Audiences attending the Benton performance can expect:

* Relatable, laugh-out-loud storytelling

* Quick wit and audience connection

* A high-energy show that keeps the room engaged from start to finish

This stop on the “Best Buzz In Town” Tour will feature Comedian Killer Beaz LIVE on stage in all his hilarity, bringing a full night of entertainment to the Benton community. His "everyman" style of humor is a perfect fit for the Kentucky Lake region, offering a relatable and down-to-earth comedy experience.

The Kentucky Opry provides the perfect backdrop for the show, offering an intimate setting where audiences can experience live comedy the way it’s meant to be — up close, engaging, and unforgettable.

EVENT DETAILS

Who: Comedian Killer Beaz

What: “Best Buzz In Town” Tour - Live Comedy

When: Friday, July 24, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

Where: Kentucky Opry, 88 Chilton Lane, Benton, KY 42025

Tickets & Info: Tickets range from $35.20 to $61.75. Tickets and information are available at 800-285-1377, killerbeaz.com and kentuckyopry.com.