Comedian Mat-Alano Martin at Planet of the Tapes!

Mat Alano-Martin has spent the last 11 years on the road telling jokes and sharing stories all across this fine nation of ours. He has appeared at comedy clubs, theaters, punk rock dives, redneck roadhouses, casinos, colleges, living rooms and everywhere in between. Alano-Martin’s albums “Profiled as Such” and “Blood Mouth” can be heard in regular rotation on Sirius/XM’s comedy channels and he has appeared several times on the nationally syndicated The Bob & Tom Show and once on Laughs on FOX. He has worked with such notable acts as Patton Oswalt, Tig Notaro, Maria Bamford and Marc Maron and has performed at several festivals and prominent showcases across the country and beyond.

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

