Comedy Benefit For The Bard

to

The Bard's Town 1801 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Comedy Benefit For The Bard

Join Louisville Laughs for a comedy benefit for The Bard's Town.

Donations collected will go to help keep The Bard in business.

This show features an all-star lineup of comics who performed regularly at The Bard over the years.

The lineup includes comics and Character Assassination standouts Mandee McKelvey, Sean Smith and Patrick Passafiume as well as Reed Sedgwick, Ed Joe Snyder and Ben Potts.

The show will be hosted by John Smothers.

Admission is free. Reservations ensure seating.

Come help out the Bard while enjoying a night of laughter and great food and drinks and the best mac & cheese in Louisville.

For more information call 5027248311.

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
to
