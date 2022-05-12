× Expand Campbellsville Univeristy A Comedy of Errors: Shakespeare Under the Stars

A Comedy Of Errors: Shakespeare Under the Stars Campbellsville University‘s Theater Department presents a full season of exciting performances offering entertainment for all ages at Russ Mobley Theater! Enjoy spring, summer, fall, and winter productions. Call or visit the website to find out what’s coming to the stage next! A Comedy Of Errors: Shakespeare Under the Stars will show May 12-14, 2022 at 8 PM EST Location TBA. Stay tuned on Facebook or call 270.789.5266 to find out exact showtimes.

For more information Contact Campbellsville University's Theater Department Phone: 270.789.5266 Email: theater@campbellsville.edu Social Media Stay connected on Facebook or visit campbellsville.edu/academics/programs/theatre-dance/upcoming-productions/