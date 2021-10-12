× Expand Louisville Laughs Some of the regions top comics, including Mat Alano-Martin perform

Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co

Join Louisville Laughs for another popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing.

We have some of the regions top comics taking the stage to make you laugh, including:

Mat Alano-Martin -- Mat is the co-founder of the prestigious Limestone Comedy Festival in Bloomington, Ind., and travels the country performing comedy. He also can be heard on SiriusXM's comedy channels.

Will Concannon -- Will won the 2021 Bloomington Comedy Festival.

Meech Dog -- Comedian Meech Dog is the host of the Comedy Showcase Wednesdays at the Black Jockeys Club in Louisville.

Reed Sedgwick -- Reed is a Louisville comic who was a feature comic at the Limestone Festival.

Also on the show are Louisville comics Lucious Williams, Jen Cooper and Hillary Boston.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Enjoy a night of laughs, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/8728