Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co

to

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular monthly Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

This show features the hilarious Lee Kimbrell from Cincinnati. Lee's motto is, "Be funny. Don’t be a dick.”

Also on the show are Louisville comics Lucious Williams, Misty Stine, Jonathon Gregg, Kelli O'Toole and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets help ensure seating.

Come out for a night of laughter, tasty fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call 502-724-8311.

Info

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
502-724-8311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co - 2022-09-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co - 2022-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co - 2022-09-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co - 2022-09-22 19:00:00 ical