Louisville Laughs Lee Kimbrell and other standup comics entertain you

Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular monthly Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

This show features the hilarious Lee Kimbrell from Cincinnati. Lee's motto is, "Be funny. Don’t be a dick.”

Also on the show are Louisville comics Lucious Williams, Misty Stine, Jonathon Gregg, Kelli O'Toole and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets help ensure seating.

Come out for a night of laughter, tasty fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call 502-724-8311.