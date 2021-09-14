× Expand Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co

Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

This month's show from Louisville Laughs features the hilarious Andy Fleming from Chicago. Andy is the producer of the weekly showcase The Two-Hour Comedy Hour, and producer and co-host of Comedy Secrets.

Also appearing are Zach Wycuff and Gretchen Schultz from Cincinnati; Simon Fraser from Columbus, Ohio; and Louisville's Mike Nilsson, SugaRae and Mz Johnson. Your host is Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Enjoy a night of laughs, fresh beer and food from Mayan Street Food.

If you have a group coming, reach out to Louisville Laughs at LouisvilleLaughs2@gmail.com and we will reserve a table for you.

For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/8163