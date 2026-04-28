× Expand Comedy Night with the Midwest Comedy Tour Comedy Night with the Midwest Comedy Tour

Comedy Night with the Midwest Comedy Tour

Get Ready for a Night of Laughter!

The Midwest Comedy Tour is thrilled to come to Scores Italian Pizzeria on Sunday, May 24!

The Midwest Comedy Tour has been traveling across the country, bringing its unique blend of stand-up and improv to bars, resorts, wineries, breweries, comedy clubs, theaters, and even baseball stadiums. Join MCT founders Austin Robertson [known for his voiceover work, writer and frequent guest on Blaze TV’s Normal World, 2018’s 2nd place finalist in the “Funniest Person in Ohio” competition, performing all across the country from atop school buses to Carnegie Hall], MCT co-founder Becky Thompson, and special guests for a night of laughter and fun!

The show starts at 8:00 pm–come early for dinner and drinks, then kick back, relax, and enjoy the ride!

SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2026

SHOWTIME: 8:00 PM

TICKETS: $10 – on sale at Scores or call (270) 452-2222

ADULT CONTENT

For more information call 270-452-2222.