Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular comedy open mic at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Comics -- some new, some veterans -- do their best to make you laugh and try out new material.

Comics also have the chance to earn $25 for sets of the night!

Come enjoy some laughs, craft beer, pizza from MozzaPi and more.

If you are interested in performing, email LouisvilleLaughs2@gmail.com or message Louisville Laughs on Facebook.

For  more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/9989/t/tickets

Comedy
