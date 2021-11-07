× Expand Louisville Laughs Comedy open mic at Ten20 Craft Brewery

Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular comedy open mic at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Comics -- some new, some veterans -- do their best to make you laugh and try out new material.

Comics also have the chance to earn $25 for sets of the night!

Come enjoy some laughs, craft beer, pizza from MozzaPi and more.

If you are interested in performing, email LouisvilleLaughs2@gmail.com or message Louisville Laughs on Facebook.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/9989/t/tickets