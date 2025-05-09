“Comic Invasion” LIVE! is landing at the CROWDED HOUSE in Madisonville, KY ! 3- Comedians, 1-Show, Friday, May 9th at 8:30. Feature Act is BRICE EVANS from “The Teachers Gone Bad!” Comedy Tour and Headliner is JEFF BATTS as seen on Howard Stern and Comedy Central! This event is recommended for 21+, it is NOT kid friendly.

For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com