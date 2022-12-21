× Expand Planet of the Tapes A Very Commie Christmas

A Very Commie Christmas at Planet of the Tapes

A very communist Christmas show is a comedy variety show that all comrades are invited to. Everyone at this socialist gathering will get their fair share of eggnog.

Come celebrate the hard times with hosts Jake Macias and June Dempsey. Featuring Joey Eberling, Reed Sedgwick, Uncool Randy, Cali Botkin, Lena Beamish, Josh Gibson, Tyler Jackson, and more.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be Kind, Unwind.

For more information call 502.260.7541