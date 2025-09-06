× Expand Carnegie Center Untitled design - 1 A Commonwealth of Poets

A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate

In association with Gateway Regional Arts Center, the Carnegie Center is proud to host this gathering of legendary KY poets. Eva Alcaraz-Monje (Lexington Youth Poet Laureate), Esme Morris (KY Youth Poet Laureate), and special guest Kathleen Driskell (KY Poet Laureate) will all be reading selected works in this first installment of A Commonwealth of Poetry.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org