A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate

to

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate

In association with Gateway Regional Arts Center, the Carnegie Center is proud to host this gathering of legendary KY poets.  Eva Alcaraz-Monje (Lexington Youth Poet Laureate), Esme Morris (KY Youth Poet Laureate), and special guest Kathleen Driskell (KY Poet Laureate) will all be reading selected works in this first installment of A Commonwealth of Poetry.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning
8592544175
to
Google Calendar - A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate - 2025-09-06 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate - 2025-09-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate - 2025-09-06 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate - 2025-09-06 18:30:00 ical