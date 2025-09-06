A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate
In association with Gateway Regional Arts Center, the Carnegie Center is proud to host this gathering of legendary KY poets. Eva Alcaraz-Monje (Lexington Youth Poet Laureate), Esme Morris (KY Youth Poet Laureate), and special guest Kathleen Driskell (KY Poet Laureate) will all be reading selected works in this first installment of A Commonwealth of Poetry.
