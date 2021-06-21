× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Commission Carnival rides will be set up at the American Legion in Lawrenceburg and will be free to ride as part of the $10 admission.

Community Carnival and Demolition Derby

American Legion Post 34 in Lawrenceburg is holding a Community Carnival and Demolition Derby at the fairgrounds in lieu of the annual Lawrenceburg Fair and Horse Show.

Due to restrictions in place at the time the fair and horse show is normally planned, that event couldn’t be properly organized for 2021. Instead, they will hold the carnival and demolition derby during the time when the fair and horse would normally be held.

Admission will be $10 at the gate and includes all rides after you enter. Admission also covers the demolition derby, which will be held on Friday, June 25, beginning around 6:30 p.m.

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/community-carnival-and-demolition-derby/2021-06-21/