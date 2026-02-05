× Expand Campbell County Public Library Community Conversation: Alexandria Branch

Community Conversations: Expanding the Alexandria Branch

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, from 3 to 7 pm, join the Campbell County Public Library and the architectural firm, Brandstetter Carroll, at Main Street Church in Alexandria (11093 Alexandria Pike) to tell us your thoughts on the possible construction of a new Alexandria Branch. Participate in this community-wide conversation and tell us your ideas, thoughts and concerns about this project.

The Book Bus will be in attendance to provide free books to those who visit. There will also be a play area for children. We are excited to invite you to participate and look forward to hearing your take at this community conversation.

For more information call 859-781-6166 or visit cc-pl.org/event/15532460