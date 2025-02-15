Community Conversations: Race & Sports in Kentucky History - The Integration of SEC Football

Community Conversations: Race & Sports in Kentucky History - The Integration of SEC Football

Join us for lunch and a film screening spotlighting the incredible legacy of Nate Northington, the first Black football player in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Experience how his groundbreaking legacy and that of his teammates transformed the University of Kentucky and left a lasting mark on the world of sports. The screening will be followed by an insightful discussion featuring Nate Northington, sports historian Gerald L. Smith, Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Derrick Ramsey, and SEC football integration pioneer Wilbur Hackett.

Book signings for Northington's memoir, Still Running: My Life as the First Black Football Player in the SEC, Smith's book, Slavery and Freedom in the Bluegrass State: Revisiting My Old Kentucky Home, and Ramsey's book, They Call Me Mr. Secretary: Through the Lens of a Winner will take place after the conversation. Bookplates will be provided at the signing, or purchase copies through the links above, bring them with you, and have them signed!

For more information call 5025641792 or visit history.ky.gov

