Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie

Price: $24 (main floor front); $20 (main floor rear); $16 (balcony); all students and children half-price

Master Choreographer Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson’s Complexions Contemporary Ballet reinvent dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. With Star Dust – A Tribute to David Bowie, along with Bach 25, a thrilling night of dance is in store by one of the most athletic companies of our time.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org