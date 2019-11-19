Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie

to Google Calendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie - 2019-11-19 19:00:00

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie

Price: $24 (main floor front); $20 (main floor rear); $16 (balcony); all students and children half-price

Master Choreographer Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson’s Complexions Contemporary Ballet reinvent dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. With Star Dust – A Tribute to David Bowie, along with Bach 25, a thrilling night of dance is in store by one of the most athletic companies of our time.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Theater & Dance
2708212787
to Google Calendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Bach to Bowie - 2019-11-19 19:00:00