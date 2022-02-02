Composting for Healthier Soil – In-Person Workshop

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Composting for Healthier Soil

Are the weeds, food scraps, or paper products from your home thrown away as garbage? Join Allison Morgan, horticulture apprentice, for a dive into all things compost-related, and learn how to turn waste into the soil nutrients your plants are craving.

