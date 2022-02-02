Composting for Healthier Soil – In-Person Workshop
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Composting for Healthier Soil
Are the weeds, food scraps, or paper products from your home thrown away as garbage? Join Allison Morgan, horticulture apprentice, for a dive into all things compost-related, and learn how to turn waste into the soil nutrients your plants are craving.
Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine.
For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together.
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/