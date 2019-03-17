A Concert of Chamber Music
St. John's Episcopal Church 210 North Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Featured will be Dr. Joseph Ceo, violinist.
A free will offering will be taken to support the Woodford County Reading Club's summer camp and scholarships to their reading students - a reception will be provided after hosted by the reading club.
For more information call (916) 761-4228.
