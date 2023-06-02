Concert In The Park at Rough River Dam - Usual Suspect Band

× Expand Usual Suspects Band Usual Suspects Band always entertains.

CONCERT IN THE PARK - Usual Suspect Band

Usual Suspect Band will entertain guests courtesy of Wright Implement INC this Friday evening on the patio facing the lake. If you love R&B, Blues, Funk and the sounds of Chicago then don't miss this fabulous band. All Concert in the Park event are free to the public.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov