Concert in the Park at Rough River Dam - Cody Lohden and the Lohden Boys Band

CONCERT IN THE PARK - Cody Lohden and the Lohden Boys Band

Musical entertainment continues with the talents of Cody Lohden and the Lohden Boys Band courtesy of Hardinsburg Tire Service. Bring your favorite lawn chair and find a shady spot under the trees. This is a free event. Hear videos on their Facebook page.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov