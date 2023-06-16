Concert in the Park at Rough River Dam - Cody Lohden and the Lohden Boys Band
to
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
×
Cody Lohden
Cody Lohden and the Lohden Boys Band entertain.
CONCERT IN THE PARK - Cody Lohden and the Lohden Boys Band
Musical entertainment continues with the talents of Cody Lohden and the Lohden Boys Band courtesy of Hardinsburg Tire Service. Bring your favorite lawn chair and find a shady spot under the trees. This is a free event. Hear videos on their Facebook page.
For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation