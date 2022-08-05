Concert in the Park features the music of SHOTGUN SERENADE!

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

The duo of Shotgun Serenade will rock the park this Friday evening. This group is always a crowd pleaser. Bring the family over to the lake for dinner and a free concert. Thanks to Dan Powers GM Center for making this free event possible.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.257.2311
