Concert in the Park featuring Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson Cam Thompson entertains at Concert in the Park

Cam Thompson, singer and entertainer from Owensboro, performs this Friday evening on the Patio facing Rough River Lake. Guests will be treated to original songs as well a country current hits. Bring a lawn chair or dine on the patio. This is a free to the public event made possible by To the Max Behavior Therapy, Evergreen Lawn Care and Bluegrass Outfitters.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov