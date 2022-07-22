Concert in the Park featuring Cam Thompson

to

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Cam Thompson, singer and entertainer from Owensboro, performs this Friday evening on the Patio facing Rough River Lake. Guests will be treated to original songs as well a country current hits. Bring a lawn chair or dine on the patio. This is a free to the public event made possible by To the Max Behavior Therapy, Evergreen Lawn Care and Bluegrass Outfitters.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.257.2311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Concert in the Park featuring Cam Thompson - 2022-07-22 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Concert in the Park featuring Cam Thompson - 2022-07-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Concert in the Park featuring Cam Thompson - 2022-07-22 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Concert in the Park featuring Cam Thompson - 2022-07-22 18:30:00 ical