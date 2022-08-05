Concert in the Park featuring The Habit Band

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Concert in the Park featuring The Habit Band

The final summer concert features the talents of Marina Hardin and The Habit Band. Be prepared to dance and sing along with this fun and energic group. The Friends of Rough River have made this evening possible.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

270.257.2311
