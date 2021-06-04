Concert in the Park presents the music of Junction Creek Band
to
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Junction Creek cover
Junction Creek Band will perform favorites during Concert in the Park. From Rock n' Roll to Country, this band is a crowd favorite.
Free event sponsored by Wright Implement. Hosted on the patio area facing Rough River Lake.
For more information call (270) 257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov
