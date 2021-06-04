Concert in the Park presents the music of Junction Creek Band

to

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Concert in the Park presents the music of Junction Creek Band

Free event sponsored by Wright Implement. Hosted on the patio area facing Rough River Lake.

For more information call (270) 257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Concert in the Park presents the music of Junction Creek Band - 2021-06-04 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Concert in the Park presents the music of Junction Creek Band - 2021-06-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Concert in the Park presents the music of Junction Creek Band - 2021-06-04 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Concert in the Park presents the music of Junction Creek Band - 2021-06-04 18:30:00 ical